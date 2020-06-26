Every year, June 26 is observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The theme for 2020 is "Better Knowledge for Better Care". This theme underlines the need to improve understanding of the drug problem and how in turn, "better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security," the United Nations said. International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking 2020: Quotes to Send Victims & Survivors.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated June 26 as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on December 1987. This day honours Lin Zexu's dismantling of opium trade in Humen in China's Guangdong province ending on June 25, 1839. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020: Positive Quotes on Life And Motivational Messages to Share With Victims And Survivors of Various Forms of Drug Abuse.

"Together, we can develop sustainable alternatives to illicit drug crop cultivation; tackle drug trafficking and related organized crime; and advance justice responses as well as prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services for drug use and related HIV interventions," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The main aim of celebrating this day is to achieve a society free of drug abuse. On International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking, various organisations, NGOs, communities and individuals come together to raise awareness about the major problems that illicit drugs cause in the society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).