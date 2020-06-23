International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations observance against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989. It is observed on the day to commemorate Lin Zexu's dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25 1839. The day highlights the issues related to drug abuse and trafficking. As we observe International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020, we bring to you beautiful messages and positive thoughts to send drug abuse survivors or those fighting the issues. You can also send these motivational messages to those who have been forced to be a part of trafficking. Share these messages with him and be a part of their revival journey. International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking 2020: Quotes to Send Victims & Survivors.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was instituted by General Assembly Resolution 42/112 of December 7, 1987. The theme for the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is 'Better Knowledge for Better Care'. The UN says "It emphasises the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how in turn, better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, governance and security." Positive Quotes on Happiness With HD Images & Good Morning Messages to Send Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Positive Quotes on Life (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “If You Can Quit for a Day, You Can Quit for a Lifetime.” – Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Positive Thought on Life (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “Strength Does Not Come From Physical Capacity. It Comes From An Indomitable Will.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Motivational Quotes on Life (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “Recovery Is Hard. Regret Is Harder.” – Brittany Burgunder

Motivational Quote on Life (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “I Avoid Looking Forward or Backwards, and Try to Keep Looking Upward.”

– Charlotte Brontë

Quotes on Life (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “The World Breaks Everyone And Afterward Many Are Strong at the Broken Places.” – Ernest Hemingway

Anti-Drug campaigners create awareness about the day and champion for the cause. Every year on this day, people in different countries come together and organise various campaigns and rallies on the day is carried out. While this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the activities will be reduced, you can create awareness about the observance on social media platforms. Share these quotes with those who need it and be a contributor to change.

