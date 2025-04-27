Following Shine Tom Chacko’s recent arrest over drug abuse allegations that rocked Malayalam cinema, directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza have now been arrested in Kochi for possession of one and a half grams of hybrid ganja (cannabis) early on Sunday morning. According to reports, they were apprehended from the flat of cinematographer-director Sameer Thahir. Their close friend, Shalif Mohammed, was also arrested. Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Receives Warning From Film Employees Federation of Kerala Over Alleged Drug Use and Misconduct on Film Set.

According to the police officers involved in the arrest, the directors had been using drugs for an extended period. An official told the media, "We nabbed them from flat 506 of Purva Grandbay in Kochi. When we raided the flat, they were preparing to consume the ganja. After interrogating them, we confirmed that the three had been using ganja for a long time. We are yet to confirm who owns the flat."

A case has been filed against Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza under Sections 20(b)(II)A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They have currently been released on bail, while the police continue to investigate the source of the ganja.

Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza Arrested

Who is Khalid Rahman?

Khalid Rahman is a popular Malayalam director and the son of actor VP Khalid. He began his career as an assistant director, working on films such as Ustad Hotel, North 24 Kaatham and Sapthamashree Thaskaraha. Khalid made his directorial debut with the 2016 film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali. He went on to direct films like Unda, Love, and Thallumaala, all of which received strong critical acclaim and positive audience responses. His most recent film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen, was the biggest success among the Vishu 2025 releases. ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ Movie Review: Naslen’s Sports-Comedy Floats Like a Butterfly and Punches With Humour and Charm.

Khalid Rahman has also appeared as an actor in films such as Mayaanadhi and Parava (where, incidentally, he portrayed a drug user), and was part of the main cast of Manjummel Boys. His brothers, Shyju Khalid and Jimshi Khalid, are both cinematographers.

Who is Ashraf Hamza?

The son of a theatre owner, Ashraf Hamza began his directorial career with Thamaasha, the 2019 Malayalam remake of the 2017 Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. Like the original, Thamaasha was well-received by critics. He later directed Bheemante Vazhi and Sulaikha Manzil, both of which also enjoyed good audience reception.

Ashraf Hamza co-wrote the screenplay for Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman, with parts of the story inspired by his own upbringing. He has also acted in the 2018 film Sudani from Nigeria.

What's Hybrid Ganja?

Hybrid ganja refers to cannabis that is bred from a combination of two different types of cannabis plants: Indica and Sativa strains. Indica strains are usually associated with more relaxing, body-heavy effects. Sativa strains tend to produce more energetic, uplifting effects. It is illegal for possession and consumption in India.

