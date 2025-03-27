Mumbai, March 27: Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is crucial for managing tax obligations, and staying updated on deadlines is essential. For most individual taxpayers, the due date for filing the ITR for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) is 31st July 2025. However, if you miss this deadline, you can still file a belated return by 31st December 2025, but with penalties and interest.

While 31st March 2025 is not the deadline for filing regular ITRs, it may be relevant for certain late filings or rectifications for the previous financial year. To avoid penalties, taxpayers should ensure timely submission within the applicable due dates. ITR Filing Deadline: Last Day To File Belated Income Tax Returns Today, Know Penalty for Late Submission and How To File ITR.

Is 31st March the Last Date to File Income Tax Return?

No, 31st March 2025 is not the last date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR). The actual deadline depends on the taxpayer's category, and missing it can lead to penalties and interest. However, if you miss the original due date, the Income Tax Department allows a belated return to be filed with certain consequences. It’s crucial to stay updated with the official timeline to avoid late fees and compliance issues. Though 31st March 2025 marks the end of the financial year, it is not the due date for ITR filing. ITR Filing Last Date: How To File Income Tax Return for FY 2024 Online? As Deadline Nears, Know All About ITR E-Filing.

What is the last day for filing Income Tax Returns?

The last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) in India varies based on the taxpayer category. For most individuals and non-audit cases, the due date is 31 July 2025. Businesses requiring an audit must file by 31 October 2025, while those needing transfer pricing reports have until 30 November 2025. If the original deadline is missed, a belated return can still be filed with penalties until 31 December 2025. Beyond this, filing is not allowed unless permitted under special circumstances by the Income Tax Department.

