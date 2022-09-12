Bengaluru, Sep 12: Veteran India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh feels his side has been drawn in an "interesting pool" for the FIH Odisha World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, scheduled to be played from January 13-29, with the likes of England and Wales adding to the excitement. The Indian team has been drawn in Pool D with England, Spain and Wales in the showpiece event. "It is an interesting pool. England, Spain and Wales all three are really good teams. Having played England and Wales at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games recently, I feel it will be a tough competition. But, we don't need to think about it right now. At present, it's all about us.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/us-open-2022-carlos-alcaraz-beats-casper-ruud-to-clinch-mens-singles-title-4193608.html

"We are going step-by-step and working on our game at the national camp. We are very excited and looking forward to playing the World Cup at home for the second consecutive time," said 34-year-old Sreejesh, who played a big role in India returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal after four decades. About the team's prospects in the Pro League 2022-23 matches, Sreejesh said the matches in Odisha will be like a mock test for the 2023 World Cup.