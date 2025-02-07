Mumbai, February 7: Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrial magnate Gautam Adani, is marrying Diva Shah today, February 7, in a private and traditional ceremony. The couple, who has been engaged for a while, drew attention to their wedding when Gautam Adani confirmed the Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding date during his visit to Maha Kumbh 2025.

Though rumours circulated about a performance by global music star Taylor Swift at Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding, Gautam Adani dismissed the speculation, emphasising that the wedding would be modest and traditional. "We live like ordinary people, and the wedding will be a simple and traditional ceremony," he said. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani’s Youngest Son To Marry Diva Jaimin Shah in Ahmedabad Today, Manish Malhotra To Design Custom-Made Shawls for Couple.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding Venue

The wedding, set in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will feature pre-wedding festivities at Shantivan, the Adani family’s grand residence, with the main ceremony taking place at Shantigram, an Adani township in the city. The venues are already adorned with lights in preparation for the celebrations.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: Gifts for Guests

In line with the simple theme, Jeet and Diva’s wedding guests will be presented with handwoven Paithani sarees made by 400 artisans from Nashik. Additionally, intricate mud murals and traditional Jodhpur bangles will add a cultural touch to the affair. Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding Guest List: No Celebrity Glitz; Couple Invites NGOs Working for Specially-Abled People, Artisans.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: For A Social Cause

The couple, both passionate about social causes, has also woven a charitable element into the celebration. They have collaborated with Manish Malhotra and the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom shawls for the couple, blending fashion with social impact.

Apart from this, the couple has also pledged to donate INR 10 lakh each annually to fund the weddings of 500 women with disabilities.

Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding Budget

While the wedding is not expected to be a lavish affair, it reflects the couple’s deep respect for tradition. Since it is a low-key affair, it is not exactly clear how much Gautam Adani is spending on his son’s wedding.

Jeet Adani, currently the Director of Adani Airports, began his career with the Adani Group in 2019, focusing on strategic finance and risk governance. He is also learning to be a pilot. Diva Shah, daughter of diamond businessman Jaimin Shah, has kept her life out of the media spotlight.

