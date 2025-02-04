Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding Guest List: No Celebrity Glitz; Couple Invites NGOs Working for Specially-Abled People, Artisans

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s wedding guest list stands out for its inclusivity, inviting NGOs supporting specially-abled individuals and artisans. The couple emphasizes empowerment over celebrity glitz, with meaningful contributions.

Viral Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2025 08:31 AM IST
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding Guest List: No Celebrity Glitz; Couple Invites NGOs Working for Specially-Abled People, Artisans
Jeet Adani Wedding (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, January 4:  The awaited wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah is making abuzz as it gets closer. Looking at the Over-the-top weddings last year, netizens wait for the star-studded guests at the Adani Sons wedding. Hence, let's take a look at Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's guest list, which may surprise you. In contrast to grand celebrity weddings featuring Bollywood stars and international guests, this event will focus on a guest list that emphasizes inclusivity and social impact.

The couple has extended invitations to Specially-abled individual (PwDs) to be part of their wedding, turning the celebration into a platform for empowerment rather than mere luxury. Among the distinguished guests will be members of Mitti Café, a non-profit offering employment to people with disabilities. Ahead of the wedding, Jeet and Diva visited the café in person to invite the team, showing their strong support for the cause. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding Date: Gautam Adani Shares Plan and Details of His Son’s Marriage (Watch Video).

The wedding will also feature representatives from organizations like Family of Disabled (FOD) in Delhi and Kai Rassi in Chennai, both dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities. These NGOs focus on providing skill-based training and employment opportunities, contributing to the betterment of PwDs. As a special gesture, they will showcase their efforts by presenting hand-painted shawls and uniquely designed placards at the event, highlighting their impactful work. ‘No Coldplay, No Taylor Swift,’ Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Confirms His Wedding With Diva Shah Won’t Feature Any Grand Arrangements, But Simple Nuptial Ceremony (Watch Video).

The wedding will also feature representatives from organizations like Family of Disabled (FOD) in Delhi and Kai Rassi in Chennai, both dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities. These NGOs focus on providing skill-based training and employment opportunities, contributing to the betterment of PwDs. As a special gesture, they will showcase their efforts by presenting hand-painted shawls and uniquely designed placards at the event, highlighting their impactful work.

