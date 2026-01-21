Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram, January 21: The Kerala Lottery authorities, through the Kerala State Lottery Department, have officially announced the Kerala Lottery Results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-36 lucky draw today, Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw determined winners for multiple prize tiers, including the highly anticipated first prize of INR 70 lakh. The Kerala Lottery Results were released in a phased manner starting at 3:00 PM, with a full list of winning ticket numbers made available to the public shortly thereafter.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-36 draw is one of the key weekly Kerala Lottery draws conducted by the state, drawing significant participation from across Kerala. For the January 21 edition, the first prize of INR 70 lakh was awarded to a single lucky ticket holder.

Watch Live Streaming of Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL 36 Lottery Result

In addition to the jackpot, the Kerala Lottery Results confirmed the second prize of INR 5 lakh and the third prize of INR 1 lakh, which is typically awarded to multiple tickets across different series. Consolation prizes and lower-tier winnings ranging from INR 100 to INR 5,000 were also identified during the live drawing process.

How to Verify Results

Participants are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers through official channels to ensure accuracy. While the Kerala Lottery Results are initially announced live and published by various news outlets, the official Kerala State Lottery Department website (www.keralalotteries.com) remains the primary source for the authenticated winner list.

To check the Kerala Lottery Results, ticket holders should:

Visit the official Kerala Lotteries portal.

Navigate to the “Results” section.

Locate the link for Dhanalekshmi DL-36 dated 21/01/2026.

Download the PDF file to cross-reference ticket numbers and series.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

Winners have a specific window of time to claim their rewards. According to Kerala Lottery department regulations, winning tickets must be surrendered within 30 days of the draw date.

For prizes below INR 5,000, winners can claim their money from any local lottery shop in Kerala. However, for prizes exceeding INR 5,000, winners must submit their tickets along with valid government-issued identification (such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card) to a district lottery office or the State Lottery Directorate. It is important to note that all Kerala Lottery winnings are subject to statutory deductions, including lottery income tax.

The Kerala Lottery program, established in 1967, is the first of its kind in India. The initiative was designed to provide employment opportunities and supplement state government revenue without relying solely on taxes. Today, the department conducts several weekly draws-including Dhanalekshmi, Akshaya, and Karunya-alongside high-stakes “Bumper” lotteries during major festivals like Onam and Vishu. The revenue generated from these Kerala Lottery draws is frequently used to fund various social welfare programs across the state.

