Kolkata, February 13: If you are participating in the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery and are eagerly waiting for today’s results, here’s everything you need to know. The Nagaland State Lotteries is set to announce the Dear Victory Friday lottery results for Friday, February 13, bringing excitement and anticipation to thousands of ticket holders across the country.

The official draw will be conducted in Kohima, Nagaland, and the results are expected to be declared shortly. Participants can follow the live streaming of the draw, where the winning numbers and prize details will be announced in real time. This transparent process allows players to verify results as soon as they are declared.

One of the biggest attractions of the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery is its top prize of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most popular weekly lottery draws under the Nagaland State Lotteries. In addition to the first prize, several other prize categories will also be announced, offering multiple chances for participants to win.

Dear Victory Friday Lottery Live Streaming

Ticket holders are advised to keep their lottery tickets handy and carefully match the announced numbers with their ticket series and numbers once the results are out. Winners should follow the official claim procedure as prescribed by the Nagaland State Lotteries to avoid any discrepancies.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, winning numbers, and prize details of the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery results for February 13, and best of luck to all participants hoping for a big win today.

