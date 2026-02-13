Kohima, February 13: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially release the results of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery draw of today, February 13, shortly. This popular evening lottery (Dear Horizon Friday), held at 8:00 PM, continues to be a major draw for participants across the region, offering one of the highest top-tier prizes in the Indian state lottery system for a ticket price of just INR 6. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery of February 13.

Known for its significant prize pool, the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. The draw, conducted under the supervision of government officials in Kohima, will award the massive first prize to a single lucky ticket holder. The "Dear" series is the flagship brand of the Nagaland State Lotteries, with different themes assigned to each day of the week. The Dear Horizon Friday draw is the final major weekly event before the weekend specials. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of February 13, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Horizon Friday Weekly Lottery Here

The results of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery will be published on the official "Lottery Sambad" website and local gazettes. Part of Nagaland's daily "Dear" series, the results and winning numbers of the Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery will be made available in PDF format soon after the draw is completed. Lottery players can visit portals such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to verify their winning numbers and check the detailed results of today's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery.

Nagaland lottery participants can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Horizon Friday weekly lottery provided above to know the outcome of Friday's lucky draw. Some of the trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result", "Lottery Sambad Today Result 8 PM", "Dear Horizon Result 13.02.2026", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Night Result", "Nagaland Dear Horizon Friday 1 Crore Winner Number", "Dear Horizon Friday 13 Feb 2026 winning list PDF" and "Nagaland Lottery result chart 2026 February".

