Thiruvananthapuram, March 4: The Kerala State Lottery Department is officially conducting the lucky draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL 42 (Dhanalekshmi DL-42) weekly lottery today, March 4. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 3:00 PM. The Dhanalekshmi DL 42 weekly lottery is a saple of Kerala’s daily lottery culture, offering a top prize of INR 1 crore to a single lucky winner. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 42 weekly lottery of today.

The Dhanalekshmi DL 42 weekly lottery features a tiered prize system, ensuring thousands of participants across the state have a chance to win. Those taking part in Kerala lottery can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. It is worth noting that the results of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 42 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Lottery Result of 03.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 42 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The Dhanalekshmi DL 42 (Dhanalekshmi DL42) weekly lottery draw is held under the supervision of a government-appointed panel of judges and public spectators. The State Lottery Department utilises a mechanical randomiser to select the winning numbers to ensure transparency. Lottery players are encouraged to verify their winning numbers of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL 42 weekly lottery on the official website (statelottery.kerala.gov.in) or at authorized lottery agencies across the state. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 04, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Winners of the Dhanalekshmi DL 42 (Dhanalekshmi DL-42) weekly lottery have 30 days from the date of the announcement to claim their prizes. Trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players while looking for Dhanalekshmi DL 42 lottery results include "Kerala State Lottery result today", "Dhanalekshmi DL 42 result", "Kerala lottery result March 4 2026", "Dhanalekshmi lottery result 3 PM", "Kerala lottery result today live", "Dhanalekshmi DL-42 winning numbers" and "Kerala Lottery Result".

