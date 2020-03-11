Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Health Ministry Releases ‘Kids, Vaayu and Corona: Who Wins the Fight’ Comic for COVID-19 Awareness Among Kids

Health Ministry Releases Comic for COVID-19 Awareness (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, March 11: Health Ministry on Wednesday released a comic developed by PGIMER and Panjab University on Coronavirus to make the children aware and make them understand how to prevent infection.This comic 'Kids, Vaayu and Corona: Who wins the fight?' is a brainchild of Dr Ravindra Khaiwal and Dr Suman Mor.

"There are growing concerns and perceived threat about the Coronavirus among ordinary citizens. The parent should talk to the children and resolve their queries, so they do not panic. However, sometimes parents might be busy, and they might not be able to resolve their questions. Inspired by my own children's queries, I wrote this comic," said Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor of Environment Health, School of Public Health, Department of Community Medicine PGIMER, Chandigarh.

He also mentioned that the suggestion from children helped to make it more tempting to read and learn. Dr Suman Mor, Additional Professor and Chairperson, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, mention that they were working on comics for air pollution awareness, and sudden outbreak of coronavirus inspired them to make use of the developed characters to fight the threat of coronavirus.

"We were working on comics for air pollution awareness, and sudden outbreak of coronavirus inspired them to make use of the developed characters to fight the threat of coronavirus. The comic is designed to learn, along with fun, and motivate children to be a hero of prevention by defeating corona and other infectious germs," she said.

The comic 'Kids, Vaayu and Corona: Who wins the fight' can be downloaded from the website (mohfw.gov.in/corona_comic_PGI.pdf).

Prof Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER, appreciated the efforts and said this comic would make children aware of the threat of Coronavirus and how to remain safe through simple precautionary steps."Health ministry is also planning to translate this book in various Indian languages, and soon the comic will be available in other languages such as Hindi and Punjabi," he said.