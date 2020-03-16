Coronavirus Helpline Numbers For India Released by Modi Government; Dial 1075 and 1800-112-545 for COVID-19 Related Queries

Coronavirus Helpline Numbers (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PIB_India)

New Delhi, March 16: As the coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed more than 110, the health ministry has set up new National Helpline numbers for queries on COVID-19. The new helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545. Anyone can dial the central helpline number for queries and clarifications related to Coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, the helpline number of states and union territories would remain the same. People can get any coronavirus-related information by dialling these numbers. In India, Maharashtra has reported 38 cases, the maximum confirmed cases in the country. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Health Ministry Releases ‘Kids, Vaayu and Corona: Who Wins the Fight’ Comic for COVID-19 Awareness Among Kids.

The Ministry of Health till Sunday night confirmed 110 Covid-19 cases across India, including the foreign nationals. The number has risen since Odisha, Maharashtra and other states have reported new positive cases.

Several states and union territories have shut schools, colleges, gyms, theatres and large public gathering to stem the virus. Along with these precautionary measures, the government is also closely monitoring the situation.