Kolkata, November 25: The Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 25, 2024, is eagerly awaited by lottery enthusiasts across West Bengal. This popular game, held in eight rounds or Bazis, allows players to place bets on numbers in hopes of winning big. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for each round can be checked through official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata Fatafat Results are revealed throughout the day, starting with the first Bazi at 10 AM and concluding with the final Bazi at 8:30 PM. Held daily from Monday to Sunday, the game features multiple Bazis each day, providing an engaging experience for participants. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata Fatafat demands more skill, as players need to calculate the passing record number for their bets and must be present in Kolkata to participate. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 25, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 112 - - - 4 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat is a number-based lottery game where players select numbers and place bets in multiple rounds, known as Bazis. The results of each Bazi determine the winners, with players matching the drawn numbers to win. Success in the game relies on skilful calculations to predict the correct numbers for each round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although gambling and betting are largely prohibited in India, lotteries such as Kolkata Fatafat are permitted in specific states like West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat results through official websites or updated result charts. LatestLY advises caution when engaging in games like Kolkata Fatafat, highlighting the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of the potential legal and monetary consequences of such lottery activities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).