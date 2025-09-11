Kolkata, September 11: The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also known as Kolkata FF, will be declared today, September 11, 2025. Players can check the live Kolkata Fatafat Result and Kolkata FF result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The game enjoys immense popularity among residents of Kolkata, West Bengal, and operates similarly to Satta Matka, where participants select numbers and place bets. With results announced progressively throughout the day, enthusiasts can follow the live updates to stay informed.

The Kolkata FF result for September 11, 2025, will be declared across eight rounds, known as Bazis, starting from 10 AM and continuing every 90 minutes. Players can visit the official websites to view the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result chart for each Bazi or scroll down on live-result pages for instant updates. This schedule allows participants to track winning numbers for every round conveniently. Being exclusive to Kolkata, the game engages locals directly and provides multiple opportunities to win throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 9, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 11, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

There are 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, where lotteries are legally permitted, and Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) operates exclusively in Kolkata under local authority supervision. Kolkata FF is played in a Satta Matka-style format, where participants select numbers and try to guess the passing record numbers across multiple rounds or Bazis, making it more challenging than typical lotteries. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players looking to understand the game and improve their chances can find numerous YouTube tutorials that explain strategies, Bazi timings, and number calculations. While the game remains popular, LatestLY advises caution, as participation carries financial risks and potential legal and monetary repercussions.

