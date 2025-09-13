Kolkata, September 13: The results of the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery of today, September 13, will be declared soon. Kolkata FF lottery participants can check the Kolkata FF live winning numbers and result chart of Satta Matka-style lottery game by visiting websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The speculative lottery requires players to select numbers and place bets. Scroll below to check Kolkata Fatafat Result and winning numbers of today's draw.

The Kolkata FF lottery is played from Monday to Sunday, eight times a day. The lottery game consists of eight rounds, also called bazis. The result of each round (bazi) is declared every 90 minutes, beginning with the 1st bazi and followed by the rest of the "bazis". Played exclusively in Kolkata, the Satta Matka-type lottery game engages locals directly while providing them multiple opportunities to win several prizes. Stay tuned to know Kolkata FF Result and the winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 12, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 13, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Visit portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check today's Kolkata FF results. A popular lottery, Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF), is popularly called Fatafat. Participants can also find Kolkata FF live winning numbers provided in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of September 13 displayed above. Lottery enthusiasts can also check the result chart of the Satta Matka-type Kolkata lottery here, as LatestLY will keep updating the results and winning numbers as and when they are announced. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The fast-paced lottery is played throughout the day, with the eight rounds keeping participants engaged. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is being played today. Although the Kolkata FF lottery is continuing to grow in popularity, we urge readers to exercise caution as Satta Matka-style lotteries can lead to financial and legal consequences.

