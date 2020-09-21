Owing to the crisis Barcelona, many players sought for a transfer. This also included Lionel Messi who was looking to join Manchester City but gave up the battle after reading the transfer clauses. However, Arturo Vidal got transferred to Inter Milan and has already joined the Serie A club. Now a few hours ago, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner took to social media and put up an emotional post for Vidal. In the post, the Argentine bid adieu to his close friend and said that the dressing room will miss the mid-fielder. Vidal and Luis Suarez have been quite close to Lionel Messi and the three have spent some great moments together. Lionel Messi Transfer Saga: I’ll Not Enter Into Any Conflict With Argentine Star, Says Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Messi also shared a picture of himself with Vidal where the two were seen walking back together in the candid snap. "They were two years sharing many things and you made yourself noticed. The dressing room is going to miss you. I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure." Vidal also responded to the post and said thank you to Messi. Vidal commented, "Thanks alien! I am proud to have played with the greatest in history and thank you very much for your friendship. I miss you. See you soon."

Meanwhile, Inter Milan has already announced about Vidal's arrival at the club.

View this post on Instagram 👋 @kingarturo23oficial 😉 A post shared by Inter (@inter) on Sep 20, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

Vidal was part of the La Liga title-winning team at Camp Nou back in 2018-19. Vidal had also chipped in with his share of goals in the tournament. He had scored 11 goals in 66 league games in total.

