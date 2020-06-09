Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 9, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, June 9: West Bengal state lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results and Kerala lottery results will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website. People who have purchased the lottery tickets for these state lotteries are advised to check the lottery results of June 9 online at lotterysambadresult.in. Results are declared three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm.

The lottery result for Sikkim lottery 'Dear Admire Morning' have been announced at 11.55 am. The first prize winner has won an award money of Rs 1 crore. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery and Nagaland state lottery sambad result will be out at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The West Bengal lottery name for Tuesday is 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha'. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery for Nagaland for Tuesday is called as 'Dear Parrot Evening' and the winners get their share from Rs 1 crore. Apart from West Bengal lottery, Sikkim Lottery and Nagaland lottery, the online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery 'Pournami RN-436' will be announced on the Lottery Sambad website.

The lottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on . The results will be available after 3 pm. Here's the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.