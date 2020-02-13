Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 13, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixby)

New Delhi, February 13: The online results for Lottery Sambad 2020 for Thursday, February 13, for the states of Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala will be declared today. Those who have tried their luck and brought tickets of Lottery Sambad for Sikkim state lottery, Nagaland state lottery, West Bengal state lottery, and Kerala state lottery can check results on the official website lotterysambadresult.in.

The results can be checked at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. In Sikkim, the Lottery for Thursday (February 13) is named "Dear Precious Morning". The West Bengal's lottery "Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi" will be declared at 4 pm. In Nagaland, the Thursday's Sambad lottery is known as "Dear Falcon Evening".

Apart from this, the online results for the Kerala lottery can be checked at keralalotteriesresults.in. The first prize for Nagaland Lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. The Sambad Lottery is priced at Rs 6. Similarly, the Nagaland Sambad lottery winner will get Rs 1 core. The lucky winner for West Bengal gets Rs 50 lakh.