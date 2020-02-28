Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 28, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 28: West Bengal State Lottery Results, Nagaland State Lottery Results and Sikkim State Lottery Results will be announced online on the official website of Lottery Sambad. The lottery results 2020 of the above mentioned states along with Kerala win-win lottery results will be announced on lotterysambadresult.in on February 28, 2020. Individuals who have brought the lottery tickets can visit the Sambad Lottery official website online and check the results there. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The loterry sambad results are announced three times every day. The Sikkim lottery result is announced at 11:55 am, West Bengal lottery result is announced at 4 pm while the lottery result for Sikkim is announced and 8 pm each day.

In Sikkim, the lottery for Friday is known as 'Dear Treasure Morning' and the lucky winner wins Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will get Rs 9000. As per the official lottery sambad website, the lottery ticket price for the state lottery ticket in Sikkim is just Rs 6.

In West Bengal, the lucky draw is called "Dear Bangabhumi Ajay" and the lucky winner will win Rs 50 Lakh while the second prize winner will get Rs 9000. In Nagaland, the Friday lottery is called as known as "Dear Vulture Evening" and the lucky winner will get an award of Rs 1 crore.