Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 4, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixby)

New Delhi, March 4: The Lottery Sambad results for Nagaland State Lottery Results, Sikkim State Lottery Results and West Bengal State Lottery Results 2020 will be announced online on the official website of Sambad lottery. The draw of above-mentioned states along with Kerala win-win lottery will be declared on lotterysambadresult.in on March 4, 2020. Individuals who have tried their luck can visit the Lottery Sambad's official website and check the results. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery sambad results are put out three times every day for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland. The Sikkim lottery result is declared at 11:55 am, West Bengal lottery result at 4 pm while Nagaland lottery result is announced at 8 pm each day.

In Sikkim, the lottery for Friday is known as 'Dear Cherished Morning' and the lucky winner gets Rs 1 crore while ten people get second prize Rs 9000 each. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland is just Rs 6.

In West Bengal, the lucky draw is called "Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak" and the winner wins Rs 50 Lakh. In Nagaland, the Wednesday lottery is called as known as "Dear Eagle Evening" and the lucky winner will get an award of Rs 1 crore.