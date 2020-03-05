Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 5, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Results (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 5: The Lottery Sambad Results for March 5, 2020, for West Bengal State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and Sikkim State Lottery will be declared on Sambad Lottery's official website. The lucky draw for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced along with Kerala win-win lottery today on lotterysambadresult.in. Individuals who had brought tickets can lottery results 2020 at Lottery Sambad's official website. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lottery sambad results are released three times every day for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland at 11:50 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. In Sikkim, the lottery for Thursday is called "Dear Precious Morning" and the lucky winner gets Rs 1 crore.

As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery is known as "Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi" and the winner wins Rs 1 crore. In Nagaland, the Thursday lottery is known as "Dear Falcon Evening" with an award of Rs 1 crore. The results for Kerala state lottery will be announced at keralalotteriesresults.in.