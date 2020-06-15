Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Information Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 12:27 PM IST
A+
A-
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Lottery. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 15: Kerala lottery results, West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website today. The one who have purchased the lottery tickets for these four state lotteries for June 15 can visit the official website of Lottery Sambad online at lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery results are declared three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm on Lottery Sambad website.

The lottery names for the above mentioned four states change on a daily basis. For Monday, the lottery name for Sikkim lottery 'Dear Respect Morning' which has been announced at 11.55 am. The first prize winner has won an award money of Rs 1 crore. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery and Nagaland state lottery result will be out at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively.

The name of the West Bengal lottery for Monday is  'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' while the name of the Nagaland lottery for Monday is 'Dear Flamingo Evening'. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Along with the state lotteries of these states, the online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery 'Pournami RN-436' will be announced on the Lottery Sambad website. The Assam Lottery results will also be declared on the official website assamlotteries.com. Individuals can check lucky draw results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver online on the official website.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Dear Flamingo Evening Dear Respect Morning Kerala Lottery Result Lottery Results Lottery Results 2020 Lottery Results Online Lottery Results Today Lucky Draw Nagaland Lottery Result Sikkim Lottery Result West Bengal Lottery Result
You might also like
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 15, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Loving, Assam Singam White, Assam Kuil Super on June 14, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 13, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink, Assam Kuil King on June 13, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue, Assam Kuil Best on June 12, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Tender, Assam Singam Blue, Assam Kuil Best on June 12, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black, Assam Kuil Platinum on June 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Information

Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black, Assam Kuil Platinum on June 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement