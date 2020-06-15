Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 15, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

New Delhi, June 15: Kerala lottery results, West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website today. The one who have purchased the lottery tickets for these four state lotteries for June 15 can visit the official website of Lottery Sambad online at lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery results are declared three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm on Lottery Sambad website.

The lottery names for the above mentioned four states change on a daily basis. For Monday, the lottery name for Sikkim lottery 'Dear Respect Morning' which has been announced at 11.55 am. The first prize winner has won an award money of Rs 1 crore. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery and Nagaland state lottery result will be out at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively.

The name of the West Bengal lottery for Monday is 'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' while the name of the Nagaland lottery for Monday is 'Dear Flamingo Evening'. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Along with the state lotteries of these states, the online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery 'Pournami RN-436' will be announced on the Lottery Sambad website. The Assam Lottery results will also be declared on the official website assamlotteries.com. Individuals can check lucky draw results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver online on the official website.

