New Delhi, June 27: Lottery results today for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Kerala lottery and Nagaland lottery results will be declared online on the official site of Lottery Sambad. These lotteries are held daily on the Lottery Sambad website and the results for the lotteries are announced at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. The result for Sikkim Lottery 'Dear Valuable Morning' has been declared at 11. 55 am. The lucky winner has won an award of Rs 1 crore.

People have the chance to win exciting cash prizes in these state lotteries. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw of these four states- West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala and Nagaland can visit official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6.

In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner for West Bengal lottery will be awarded 1 crore. In Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Ostrich Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.

Apart from West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Kerala lottery and Nagaland lottery results, Kerala Lottery results will also be declared for 'Pournami RN-436' lottery. The result has already been announced at 3 pm on the Lottery sambad website. Kerala Lottery result is also available at keralalotteries.com. People can also check the results on the direct link for Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

