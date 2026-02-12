Kohima, February 12: The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery of today, February 12, will be declared shortly. The Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery is a highly popular weekly draw conducted every Thursday at 8:00 PM by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Renowned for its significant prize pool, the lottery offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. In today's draw, participants across the country are eagerly awaiting the results. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery of February 12.

The results of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery will be published on the official "Lottery Sambad" website and local gazettes. This evening draw concludes the day's triple-tier schedule, which also includes the "Dear Star" (1 PM) and "Dear Supreme" (6 PM) sessions, maintaining a reputation for transparency and providing a daily glimmer of hope for millions of ticket holders. The Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery is part of Nagaland's daily "Dear" series. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of February 12 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Fame Thursday Weekly Lottery Here

The results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery will be made available in PDF format shortly after the draw concludes. To verify their winning numbers and check the detailed results of today's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery online, Nagaland lottery players can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. They can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland's Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery provided above to know the outcome of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 12, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players while looking for results of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery include "Lottery Sambad Result Today", "Nagaland State Lottery Result 8 PM", "Dear Fame Thursday Result PDF", "Today 8 PM Lottery Number", "Nagaland Lottery 1 Crore Winner", and "Dear Lottery Prize List 12 Feb". Nagaland lottery winners of Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery draw are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official Nagaland Government Gazette to confirm their status.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).