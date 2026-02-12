New Delhi, February 12: In an era defined by digital mobility, keeping your Aadhaar information current is more than a formality - it is a necessity for accessing subsidies, banking services, and government benefits. As of February 2026, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has streamlined the address update process through its enhanced myAadhaar portal and the newly launched Aadhaar App.

While biometric updates still require a physical visit to an Enrolment Centre, residents can now update their residential address from their smartphones in minutes, provided their mobile number is linked to their Aadhaar.

Step-by-Step: The Online Aadhaar Address Update Process

The online update is designed to be user-friendly, utilising the Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP). To begin, users must navigate to the official portal at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Secure Login: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and a captcha code. A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number for authentication.

Select Service: Once logged in, click on the "Address Update" tab and select "Update Aadhaar Online".

Enter New Details: Fill in your new residential details carefully. Ensure that the "Care of" (C/O) field and Pin Code are accurate, as these often trigger automated verification.

Upload Documents: Upload a clear, colour-scanned copy of a valid Proof of Address (PoA). The portal accepts formats such as PDF, JPEG, or PNG.

Payment: A non-refundable fee of INR 50 (inclusive of GST) is required to process the request. Payments can be made via UPI, credit/debit cards, or net banking.

List of Accepted Documents for Aadhaar Address Update

The UIDAI maintains a strict list of over 30 acceptable documents for address proof. "Ration card, Voter identity card, Government-issued identity card/ certificate having address, and Indian Passport serve as proof of both identity and address," the UIDAI said on the website. In 2026, the most commonly used documents include:

Utility Bills: Electricity, water, or gas bills (not older than three months).

Financial Records: Recent bank statements or Post Office passbooks.

Government IDs: Valid Passport, Voter ID, or Ration Card.

New for 2026: Registered Rent/Lease agreements are now more easily verified via integration with state revenue portals.

Expert Tip: Applications are frequently rejected due to poor image quality or "name mismatches". Ensure the name on your supporting document exactly matches the name on your Aadhaar card. It must be noted that uploading documents in support of identity and address in the Aadhaar card is free till June 14, 2026.

The 'Head of Family' (HoF) Option

For residents who do not have a document in their own name - such as students or stay-at-home spouses - the UIDAI offers the Head of Family (HoF) based update. This allows an individual to use the address proof of a family member. The process requires a Proof of Relationship (PoR) document (like a birth or marriage certificate) and the digital consent of the HoF via the portal. How to Change Your Home Address Using the New Aadhaar App: Complete Step-by-Step Guide.

Tracking and Timeline

After a successful submission, you will receive a Service Request Number (SRN). You can use this to track your status on the "Check Enrolment & Update Status" page. While the official window for updates is up to 30 days, most digital applications in 2026 are processed and reflected in the system within five to seven working days. Once updated, a fresh e-Aadhaar can be downloaded immediately.

Why Regular Updates Matter

The UIDAI now recommends that residents update their PoI (Identity) and PoA (Address) documents at least once every 10 years. Regular updates minimise identity fraud and ensure that "Intelligent India" services - such as automated subsidy transfers - function without technical glitches.

