Thiruvananthapuram, February 12: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Karunya Plus KN-610 weekly lottery result today, Thursday, February 12, 2026. The live draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under strict supervision, maintaining transparency and fairness in the Kerala Lottery system. The much-awaited first prize carries a massive reward of INR 1 crore, making Karunya Plus one of the most popular weekly lotteries in the state.

Major Prize Details of Karunya Plus KN-610 Lottery

The Karunya Plus KN-610 weekly draw continues to attract thousands of participants across Kerala. Along with the bumper first prize of INR 80 lakh, the department also announced winners for multiple prize categories:

• Second Prize: INR 30 lakh

• Third Prize: INR 5 lakh (usually awarded to multiple ticket holders across different series)

• Consolation & Lower-Tier Prizes: Ranging from INR 100 to INR 5,000

All winning numbers are declared during the live draw and later published in the official result sheet.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Result Today

Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially released Kerala Lottery Result. While several news platforms provide quick updates, the final and authenticated winner list is available only on the official Kerala Lottery website. You can also watch the youtube video below to check the Karunya Plus KN-610 Kerala lottery result.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-610 Results Live Streaming

How to Claim Karunya Plus Lottery Prizes

Winners must follow these guidelines to claim their prize money:

• Ticket Validity: Winning tickets must be submitted within 30 days from the draw date.

• Prizes up to INR 5,000: Can be collected from any authorized lottery retailer in Kerala.

• Prizes above INR 5,000: Must be claimed from a district lottery office or the State Lottery Directorate with a valid government-issued ID (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.).

• Tax Deduction: Lottery winnings are subject to applicable income tax and statutory deductions.

About Kerala Lottery

Launched in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery was India’s first government-run lottery system. Over the decades, lotteries such as Karunya Plus, Akshaya, and Dhanalekshmi have played a key role in generating revenue for the state. The funds are used for social welfare initiatives, including healthcare assistance, housing schemes, and support for economically weaker sections. The department also conducts popular bumper lotteries during festivals like Onam and Vishu.

Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live updates and the complete Karunya Plus KN-610 winner list for 12.02.2026.

