Ludhiana, October 21: The National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) is inviting online applications for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialist). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhm.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is November 1, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 634 vacancies.

How to Apply NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website nhm.punjab.gov.in

Click on the Career tab

Click on the application link under “WALK IN INTERVIEW FOR 634 POSTS OF MEDICAL OFFICERS (SPECIALIST)”

Register for the application link

Pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Application Fee NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022:

General category candidates: Rs 1000

Scheduled Caste / Backward Class category candidates: Rs 600

Educational Qualification NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022:

M.B.B.S. Degree. Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India. Registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India. Knowledge of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

Age Limit NHM Punjab Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Candidates must note that the walk-in interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 and 10 from 10 am onwards. Meanwhile, candidates are requested to bring original documents with them for the interview.

