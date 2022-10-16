Dehradun, October 16: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for Revenue Sub Inspector posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 4. Interested candidates can apply online at psc.uk.gov.in. Punjab and Haryana Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 390 Clerk Posts, Apply Online at sssc.gov.in.

As per the latest UKPSC Recruitment 2022 notification, the commission is seeking to fill 563 vacancies of Revenue Sub Inspector in the department. Candidates must note that the application should be made on or before November 4.

How to Apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in .

. Once on the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment Notification' tab

Click on the apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Age Limit for UKPSC Recruitment 2022:

The maximum age of the candidates for the post of Patwari is 21 to 35 years.

The upper age for the post of Lekhpal is 21 to 35 years.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 563 vacancies of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Revenue Sub Inspector Patwari and 172 vacancies are for the post of Revenue Sub Inspector Lekhpal. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UKPSC for more details and the latest updates on Revenue SI recruitment.

