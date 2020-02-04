On Umrila Matondkar's Birthday, Listing Down Her Songs That Will Bring You Ruki Ruki Zindagi Back On Track

Urmila Matondkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Urmila Matondkar turns 46 today. The actress started her journey as a child artist. So, she has been around in the industry for four decades. The actress has given the audience some of the most stellar performances known to cinema. And she has also featured in some of the biggest chartbusters. While we cannot stress enough on the fact that the major chunk of credit goes to the music composers, we cannot discredit the fact that Urmila's presence made helped these numbers.

So, as a token of our love for the actress, we are going to list down just a few numbers featuring her that will forever remain classics. The millennials would and should know about these songs. And for the Gen Z reading this, welcome to the list of most awesome songs you'd know.

Hai Rama (Rangeela)

We might as well list down all the songs from the film, Rangeela, for this feature. Every song from the movie directed by Ram Gopal Verma is a classic. We already talked about "Rangeela Re" and "Tanha Tanha" last year, so this time we are including this sexy, raunchy dance number. Hariharan and Swarnalatha have crooned this sensuous track composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Kambakht Ishq (Pyaar Tune Kya Kia)

This dance number abusing love is all about love. And we love it. The song is tonally very different from the movie, which features Urmila as a psychopathic, obsessive lover. You's Joe Goldberg has got nothing on this! "Kambakht Ishq" has aged really well and can make you groove even today.

Jaanam Samjha Karo

Urmila and Salman grooved to this Anu Malik number and made us fall in love with them. People who love this number have good taste in music. Period.

Jao Tum Chahe Jahaan (Narsimha)

This was Urmila's debut film. Although she had appeared in a few films in a supporting role and as a child artist before Narsimha. The song "Jao Tum Chahe Jahaan" was a big hit. This one should be close to the hearts of all lovers of '90s Bollywood.

Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi (Mast)

Do you feel stagnant in life? This song is a cure. Urmila's bubbly presence and Sunidhi Chauhan's energetic vocals make this one a perfect stress buster.

So, which one of these numbers featuring Urmila is your absolute favourite? Tell us in the comments below. The actress has also featured in hit songs like Rangeela Re, Aaiye Aa Jaiye, Tanha Tanha, Sabki Baaraatien Aayi etc. We'd be there all day if talked about all of them. Very happy birthday to Urmila, and we cannot thank her enough for entertaining us so much.