Famous People Born on February 4: February 4 marks the birthdays and birth anniversaries of several notable personalities from various fields. It is the birth anniversary of Rosa Parks, the civil rights icon whose defiance sparked a movement for racial equality. Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar also celebrates her birthday on this day. The list includes K.C. Venugopal and Shrikant Shinde, each known for their contributions to Indian politics. Additionally, the day honours Indian classical music legend Bhimsen Joshi and renowned dancer Birju Maharaj for their lasting impact on the arts.

Famous February 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rosa Parks (1913-2005) Urmila Matondkar Tanaji Malusare Varun Sharma Bhimsen Joshi (1922-2011) Birju Maharaj (1938-2022) Rob Corddry George A. Romero (1940-2017) Alice Cooper Gabrielle Anwar Natalie Imbruglia Shrikant Shinde K.C. Venugopal Kushagra Bajaj

