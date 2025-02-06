February 4, 2025, Special Days: February 4 is marked by several observances, including World Cancer Day, raising awareness about cancer prevention and treatment. It also celebrates Facebook's Birthday, marking the launch of one of the world's most popular social platforms. Additionally, it's Ratha Saptami, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. Rosa Parks Day also falls on February 4 as it honours the courageous act of Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus became a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement. There are also famous birthdays and birth anniversaries on February 4. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 4, 2025 (Tuesday)

Ratha Saptami Narmada Jayanti Jagtik Surya Namaskar Din / Surya Namaskar Day World Cancer Day Facebook's Birthday National Day of Sri Lanka Angola Liberation Day International Day of Human Fraternity Willie Mays Day National Stuffed Mushroom Day National Homemade Soup Day Medjool Date Day National Hemp Day Rosa Parks Day

Famous February 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rosa Parks (1913-2005) Urmila Matondkar Tanaji Malusare Varun Sharma Bhimsen Joshi Birju Maharaj Rob Corddry George A. Romero Alice Cooper Gabrielle Anwar Natalie Imbruglia Shrikant Shinde C. Venugopal Kushagra Bajaj

February 3, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).