February 4, 2025, Special Days: February 4 is marked by several observances, including World Cancer Day, raising awareness about cancer prevention and treatment. It also celebrates Facebook's Birthday, marking the launch of one of the world's most popular social platforms. Additionally, it's Ratha Saptami, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. Rosa Parks Day also falls on February 4 as it honours the courageous act of Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus became a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement. There are also famous birthdays and birth anniversaries on February 4. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 4, 2025 (Tuesday)

  1. Ratha Saptami

  2. Narmada Jayanti

  3. Jagtik Surya Namaskar Din / Surya Namaskar Day

  4. World Cancer Day

  5. Facebook's Birthday

  6. National Day of Sri Lanka

  7. Angola Liberation Day

  8. International Day of Human Fraternity

  9. Willie Mays Day

  10. National Stuffed Mushroom Day

  11. National Homemade Soup Day

  12. Medjool Date Day

  13. National Hemp Day

  14. Rosa Parks Day

Famous February 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Rosa Parks (1913-2005)

  2. Urmila Matondkar

  3. Tanaji Malusare

  4. Varun Sharma

  5. Bhimsen Joshi

  6. Birju Maharaj

  7. Rob Corddry

  8. George A. Romero

  9. Alice Cooper

  10. Gabrielle Anwar

  11. Natalie Imbruglia

  12. Shrikant Shinde

  13. C. Venugopal

  14. Kushagra Bajaj

