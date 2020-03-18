Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged For Second Consecutive Day on March 18, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 18: The prices of petrol and diesel in India remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The fuel prices across all major cities in India were changed on Monday and have been the same thereafter. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol on Tuesday was sold at Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai and Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata. Check Fuel Rates in India on March 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, diesel now costs Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.71 per litre in Chennai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website. In the last week, the Government had increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike was reported to be the highest in five years. As per a notification issued by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, special duty on petrol and diesel has been hiked by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 10 a litre and Rs 4 a litre respectively.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 18, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.30 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 72.29 Rs 64.62

The fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am after the petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am on a daily basis. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. There are several factors that impact the price of fuel in India. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and international crude oil prices gain.