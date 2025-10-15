Mumbai, October 15: The Government will likely release the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana before Diwali 2025, providing financial support to millions of farmers across India. Under this scheme, farmers receive INR 6,000 annually, distributed in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 to help meet agricultural and household expenses. Reports indicate that the process has already begun in some states, with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand receiving advance payments due to recent floods. Farmers in other states are expected to receive the instalment in the coming days.

The instalment aims to support small and marginal farmers owning less than 2 hectares of cultivable land, whose families are identified by state and UT administrations. Beneficiaries must complete e-KYC and ensure their bank accounts are correctly linked to Aadhaar to receive timely payments. The 20th instalment was released on August 2, 2025, and now farmers eagerly await the next instalment to be credited directly into their accounts. Scroll below to know eligibility, how to check beneficiary status.

Beneficiary Eligibility

To be eligible for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers must be part of a landholding family, which includes the husband, wife, and minor children. They should own cultivable land of less than 2 hectares and must be identified by the respective state or UT administrations. Only registered farmers who have completed e-KYC and linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar are eligible to receive the instalment.

How to Check Beneficiary Status

Farmers can easily check their PM Kisan beneficiary status online:

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in.

Go to the “Farmers' Corner” section.

Click on “Beneficiary Status”.

Enter your Aadhaar number, account number, or mobile number.

Verify your payment history and eligibility.

For the beneficiary list, select your state, district, block, and village, then click “Get Report”.

The 21st instalment of INR 2,000 is expected to be credited before Diwali 2025, providing timely support for agricultural and household needs. Payments for some states, like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have already been made, while others are expected soon. Farmers are advised to double-check their bank account and Aadhaar details to avoid delays. Incorrect details or incomplete e-KYC may result in the postponement of payments.

