Patna, February 26: The 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released soon, bringing financial relief to millions of farmers across India. Eligible beneficiaries who have completed mandatory procedures such as e-KYC, land verification and bank account updates will receive INR 2,000 directly in their bank accounts under the Direct Benefit Transfer system.

What is PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana?

Launched in 2018, the PM KISAN scheme provides income support of INR 6,000 per year to eligible farmers. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 every four months. So far, 21 instalments have been successfully disbursed. The last instalment was released on November 19, 2025. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely by This Date, Check How To Complete eKYC.

Re-Verification Before 22nd Instalment

Ahead of the 22nd instalment, the government conducted a large-scale re-verification drive to enhance transparency and ensure that only eligible farmers receive benefits. As a result, several names have been removed from the beneficiary list.

Why Were Some Names Removed?

There are two primary reasons:

Land Record Verification

Land ownership is a key eligibility criterion. Authorities are closely examining cases where land was registered after February 1, 2019. Any mismatch or discrepancy in land documents can lead to removal from the list.

One Beneficiary Per Family Rule

Under the scheme guidelines, a family includes husband, wife and minor children. Only one member per family is eligible. If both husband and wife were receiving instalments, payments have been stopped for one beneficiary. PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Instalment Date: How To Check the Beneficiary Status of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

How to Check PM KISAN Beneficiary Status?

Farmers can check their eligibility status online:

Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “Know Your Status” on the homepage

Enter your registration number and CAPTCHA code

Submit to view your status

Beneficiaries can also update details such as e-KYC and bank information through the portal.

When Will the 22nd Instalment Be Released?

The government has not officially announced the exact release date yet. However, reports suggest the 22nd instalment may be credited this week or next week. An official update is expected soon.

Farmers are advised to complete all required verifications to avoid delays in receiving the INR 2,000 instalment.

