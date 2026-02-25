What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi, February 25: The Government of India is expected to release the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme by the end of March 2026. Under the flagship PM Kisan scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive INR 6,000 annually in three equal installments of INR 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

Following the disbursal of the 21st installment in November 2025, the next INR 2,000 tranche is likely to be credited before the close of the current financial year. While the official date has not yet been announced, past trends indicate a late March payout. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive INR 2,000 Payment?

eKYC Mandatory to Receive 22nd Installment

The government has made eKYC compulsory for all registered beneficiaries to ensure transparency and prevent fraudulent claims. Farmers who do not complete the verification process may face delays or suspension of payments.

Beneficiaries can complete eKYC in two ways:

• OTP-based eKYC through the official PM Kisan portal using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number

• Biometric eKYC at the nearest Common Service Centre using fingerprint authentication

Farmer ID Now Required in Select States

In a major update, a Farmer ID has become mandatory for new registrations in 14 states where the farmer registry process has begun. These include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. In states where registry work is still ongoing, the Farmer ID requirement has not yet been implemented. PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Instalment Date: How To Check the Beneficiary Status of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Eligibility Checks and Beneficiary Status

Authorities continue strict eligibility verification. Payments may be withheld in suspected exclusion cases, including land purchases after February 1, 2019, or multiple claims from the same family.

Farmers can check their payment status, pending eKYC, or eligibility updates through the Beneficiary Status section on the PM Kisan portal. The platform also offers the Kisan eMitra chatbot for assistance.

With March 2026 approaching, beneficiaries are advised to complete all mandatory documentation to ensure uninterrupted receipt of the 22nd installment.

