New Delhi, September 21: The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is one of the flagship schemes for farmers, providing direct financial support of INR 6,000 annually, transferred in three installments of INR 2,000 each to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Farmers across the country eagerly await the release of the 21st installment under this scheme.

According to reports, the 21st installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be credited in October 2025, possibly around Diwali. However, the government has not yet made any official announcement regarding the exact date. Farmers are advised to complete all required formalities on time to avoid missing out on the benefit. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date: When Will Farmers Receive 20th Instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Know Steps To Check Beneficiary Status.

A key requirement for receiving the installment is completing the e-KYC process. Without it, farmers may not receive the 21st installment. Beneficiaries should also ensure that their bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar and that documents such as Aadhaar card, address proof, and bank passbook are accurate and up to date. Any error in documentation may lead to delays or rejection of benefits. PM Kisan 20th Installment on August 2: PM Narendra Modi Releasing Over INR 20,000 Crore in Farmers’ Bank Accounts Through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; Know How To Check Status, Beneficiary List.

Steps for e-KYC

Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in.

Under “Farmers Corner,” click on e-KYC.

Enter Aadhaar number and registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP received on the mobile device.

Submit to complete the verification.

How to Check Beneficiary Status

Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on the Dashboard tab under “Payment Success.”

Select state, district, sub-district, and panchayat.

Click Get Report to view the beneficiary list.

Farmers should remain alert for updates from the government and ensure timely compliance to continue receiving benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

