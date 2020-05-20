Domestic Flights to Restart From May 25, All Airports and Carriers Informed to Be Ready for Operations: Aviation Ministry

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube Screenshot)

New Delhi, May 20: Domestic flight operations will restart from May 25, 2020 in a calibrated manner, the government announced on Wednesday. According to a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, all airports and airlines are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May", the Minister tweeted.

The Minister further informed that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are also being separately issued by Civil Aviation Ministry. So far, there is no update on resumption of international flights. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

In the last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said all domestic and international commercial passenger services will remain suspended till May 31 in the wake of the fourth phase of lockdown imposed in India. However, on Tuesday, there were reports that some airlines had started bookings for flights from June onwards. Commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 when the lockdown began and will continue to remain shut till May 31. Lockdown 4: Domestic, International Flight Services to Remain Suspended Till May 31, Says DGCA.

Here's the tweet:

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 20, 2020

On May 16, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had rolled out several steps for passengers as there was a possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon. The AAI said passengers should be registered on Aarogya Setu app, they should wear mask, carry a hand sanitizer and do web check-in and have a print out of boarding card. In India, flight operations were suspended except for relief/cargo and evacuation flights from March 25 in view of COVID-19.