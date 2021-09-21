When we say food, the first thing we imagine is our favourite delectables, and one cannot deny that our mouth gets watered thinking about our favourite food. It is something that can turn a bad mood into a good mood. And India is a country with a large number of foodies who have gained great traction over the internet. To what we call popularly food bloggers, many names have emerged in recent times. Shagun Raizada Malhotra, a typical Delhi girl is one such name who has been treating her fans with nothing but all things food.

Born to food-loving parents, Shagun considers her taste buds for good food as an experience that blossomed over the years. Being the hardcore foodie that she is, Shagun has always admired learning tasty food recipes. However, her love for food blogging was immersed during her college and corporate work life. Completing her graduation from Delhi University, she holds an MBA degree from the Indian School of Business.

Following the mainstream approach, Shagun after completing her education did a job and worked in Business Operations at Gurugram’s ZS Associates for almost 07 (Seven) years. During this time, her love for food remained intact and Shagun’s recommendations to people of what to eat and where to eat kept growing. Speaking about how she began the journey into blogging, the food blogger said, “One of my friends insisted that I start writing restaurant reviews on Zomato. I did it and got a great response after which I thought of starting a blog for myself rather than writing reviews for others.”

While maintaining a balance between her corporate work life and blogging, Shagun got exposure on social media where she started sharing her food journeys. “The consistency to create food blogs regularly took a backseat in 2018 and 2019 as I got busy with a strenuous job schedule and my wedding preparations”, revealed Shagun. Getting back in the race after a hiatus of two years was a challenge. But the food blogger decided to transform her passion into a profession. Having a major focus on quality and relatability, Shagun Raizada Malhotra went on to take her Instagram page to the masses. Today her page ‘myfoodproject’ on the social media platform has a fanbase of more than 200K followers.

Her honest food reviews, home recipes and videos about different dishes have seen her attract more than over 300 brand collaborations from well-known names including Sunbean Beaten Caffe, Tupperware, Nescafe, Swiggy Genie, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Tata Sampann, Savlon, Parle-G, Indigo Airlines, Domino’s, Veeba Sauces, Sandisk, McDonald's, Wendy’s, Faasos, Country Delight, Taproot, Saffola Oil and Mother Dairy in a very short span of time. Making her way to the race, Shagun Raizada Malhotra has been following the latest trends and has been creating relatable content that is being adored by foodies from all over the country.

Just a few words for this young rising talent:

This Girl Is On Fire.