Mumbai, February 17: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will release the Shillong Teer Result for Tuesday, February 17, shortly. This unique, archery-based lottery, which is legally recognised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, continues to draw thousands of participants eager to see if their predictions align with the final arrow counts. Results of today's Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Scroll below to see Shillong Teer results and the Shillong Teer Result Chart.

In the Shillong Teer lottery games, participants typically bet on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. For seasoned players, the Shillong Teer Result Chart is a vital tool for identifying patterns and historical trends. Rooted in Khasi culture, Shillong Teer lottery determines its winners based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting a target. Lottery players can verify the official results and full charts of Round 1 and Round 2 games on portals like meghalayateer.com or shillongteerresult.co.in. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 17, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can visit sites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in to check the results and winning numbers of all eight Teer games of February 17. Participants are advised to look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 17" option upon visiting the websites. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below also provides a comprehensive breakdown of the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers of all Teer games. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer games remain closed on Sundays, thereby making the Monday draw one of the most anticipated events of the week. Unlike traditional digital lotteries, the Shillong Teer Result is determined by human skill and precision. Every day, 50 professional archers from various local clubs shoot a specific number of arrows at a bamboo target. This includes 30 arrows per archer in the First Round and 20 arrows per archer in the Second Round. The final result is the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. For example, if 1,254 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number for that round would be 54.

While the Shillong Teer lottery game is a significant part of Meghalaya's cultural and economic landscape, it is classified as a form of betting. Authorities and official associations urge participants to play responsibly.

