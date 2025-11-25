Mumbai, November 25: The much-anticipated Shillong Teer results for today, Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Archery lovers and lottery players across Meghalaya are keeping a close eye on the outcomes of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai draws. The winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 are available online, where players can check the results along with a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart displaying the outcomes. This popular archery-based lottery which is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong, attracts hundreds of participants daily. Players place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, with the winning digits decided by the last two numbers of arrows that hit the target. Those eager to know the winning numbers can check the Shillong Teer result online today for live and accurate updates.

Today's Shillong Teer Result Chart, featuring the outcomes of both Round 1 and Round 2, has been released for players eager to compare their predictions. The results for Tuesday, November 25, 2025, are now accessible on popular websites like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. This lottery is known for blending traditional archery with the thrill of lottery, Shillong Teer remains one of Meghalaya's most popular and exciting games. Whether you're following the Shillong Morning Teer or the Juwai Ladrymbai Teer, today's results promise plenty of suspense for participants. Stay tuned to the live Shillong Teer Results and check the full Shillong Teer Result Chart below for the latest winning numbers.

Shillong Teer Result on November 25, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on November 25, 2025, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The participants can easily check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for both Round 1 and Round 2 online through several websites. The results are published shortly after the archery sessions conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where Round 1 begins at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2 later in the day. To view today’s outcomes, look for the link titled “Shillong Teer Result for November 25, 2025” on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These sites offer real-time updates for various games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 46

Second Round - 74

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 61

Second Round - 72

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 56

Second Round - 91

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 13

Second Round - 45

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 98

Second Round - 05

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 12

Second Round - 30

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya. In this unique game, 50 skilled archers shoot a fixed number of arrows, usually 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, trying to guess the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. These two digits determine the winning numbers for the day. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 24, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The game is held Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong and also at other locations such as Khanapara and Jowai, while Sundays are observed as a break. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer functions legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it an officially recognised and regulated form of lottery. Combining archery skills with number prediction, Shillong Teer has become one of Meghalaya’s most cherished and culturally rooted games.

