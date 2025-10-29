Mumbai, October 29: Lottery enthusiasts are excited as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is set to announce the Shillong Teer Result for October 29, 2025. The winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 are now available online, with the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart showcasing the day’s outcomes. Players can also check results for other popular sessions such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai on online platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The full Shillong Teer Result Chart for Wednesday, October 29, is provided below so that participants can check the lottery results in one go.

The Shillong Teer Lottery is deeply rooted in Meghalaya's rich cultural traditions. It uniquely blends the art of archery with the thrill of betting, attracting thousands of participants daily. The participants keenly wait for the winning numbers. The Shillong Teer Result Chart serves as a useful guide for tracking previous results and builds anticipation for the future ones. Scroll down to explore the complete list of today's results.

Shillong Teer Result on October 29, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result have been announced online. Players can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for October 29, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Players have to click on the rounds to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. The complete Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a quick glance at today’s winning numbers.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 70

Second Round - 19

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 81

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game that holds a special place in Meghalaya’s cultural landscape, especially in Shillong. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game takes place in two daily rounds, where skilled archers shoot arrows at a target while participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. The winning numbers are decided based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target in each round. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Players who correctly predict the outcome win cash rewards. Blending tradition, precision, and chance, Shillong Teer has evolved into a popular cultural event, with enthusiasts eagerly checking the daily results and Shillong Teer Result Chart online.

