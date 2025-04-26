Mumbai, April 26: The much-anticipated Shillong Teer Results for Saturday, April 26, 2025, are about to be disclosed, showcasing the winning numbers for the popular archery-based lottery. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart online to track the numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results will be available on websites including meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Check below for the Shillong Teer Result of April 26. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 26, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Results of April 26 will be announced in two rounds: Round 1 and Round 2. The first-round results will be declared at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round. Participants can check the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for April 26" and the winning numbers on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), is played daily at Shillong’s Polo Ground, attracting thousands of hopefuls. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer Result below, as they are updated after the results are announced. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 26

Second Round - 89

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 94

Second Round - 51

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 69

Second Round - 66

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 56

Second Round - 89

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 39

Second Round - 24

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 68

Second Round - 83

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 71

Second Round - 90

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 92

Second Round - 47

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game legally played in Meghalaya and organised by KHASA. The game takes place from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where archers shoot arrows at a designated target in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. The winning numbers are derived from the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, and winners receive cash prizes based on their predictions. Shillong Teer is legal as it is regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Disclaimer: Participating in lottery games can be addictive. We suggest playing them with utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, LatestLY neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).