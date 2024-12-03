Mumbai, December 3: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will declare the Shillong Teer Results of Tuesday, December 3, throughout the day. The competition includes eight traditional archery games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Enthusiasts can view the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart containing winning numbers on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com.

Shillong Teer, a unique blend of traditional archery and lottery-style betting, is a popular cultural event in Meghalaya. Drawing participants from across the region, the game features results for Round 1 and Round 2, which are made available online soon after each session ends. Additionally, platforms also update results for Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and other related games, enabling enthusiasts to stay updated in real-time. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 30, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 3, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Results is available online on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view them, navigate to the "Shillong Teer Result for December 3, 2024" section, where updates for Round 1 and Round 2 are provided. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What is Shillong Teer?

A unique fusion of tradition and change, Shillong Teer stands out as a celebrated lottery-style game in Meghalaya. Hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game involves archers shooting arrows at a target across two rounds. Participants wager on numbers between 0 and 99, with the results derived from the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the mark in each round. Winners who correctly predict the numbers earn cash prizes. With its daily results and growing appeal, Shillong Teer has become a significant part of the region's cultural fabric.

