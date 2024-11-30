Shillong, November 30: The Shillong Teer Results for Saturday, November 30, will be announced throughout the day by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The day features eight traditional archery games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result, including the detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart, on popular websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com.

Shillong Teer is a highly anticipated event in Meghalaya, combining traditional archery with a lottery-style betting system that has become a cultural hallmark. Shillong Teer games attract participants from across the region, with results for both Round 1 and Round 2 accessible online shortly after each game concludes. These sites also provide results for Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and other games, allowing participants to track outcomes in real-time.

Shillong Teer Result on November 30, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for November 30, 2024" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game, held in two rounds, has archers shooting arrows at a target, with participants betting on numbers from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Players place bets beforehand, and if their chosen numbers match the results, they win cash prizes. With daily results announcements, Shillong Teer has gained local popularity for its unique mix of tradition, skill, and luck.

