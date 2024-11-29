Shillong, Noveber 29: The Shillong Teer Results of today, November 29, will be declared after each round is completed. Played from Monday to Saturday, the Shillong Teer games attract players from Shillong and its nearby areas. The speculative lottery game is played at Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Lottery enthusiasts who are taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers by visiting portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

The Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced soon and will updated after every game is conclude. A total of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, are played every day. Did you now the Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe? Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer games offer archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills while providing opportunity to lottery players to win varying prizes by placing bets. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 28 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 29, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Although the results of all eight Teer games are declared throughout the day, results of Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer are declared in the morning with the rest followed in the afternoon and late evening. Participants of Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Results by visiting the websites mentioned above or by checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below. They can also click on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" or know the winning numbers of Shillong Teer Result Round 1 and Round 2 games by downloading the detailed PDF file. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 37

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 93

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Is Shillong Teer Legal or Illegal?

A total of eight Teer games are played on all six days of the week and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. As the name suggests, Shillong Teer games requires participants to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. The rules of the games are very simple. Local archers shoot arrows at designated target in both Round 1 and Round 2. Only the last two digits of all the arrows that hit the target are declared to be winning numbers. One of the popular forms of lottery games across the country, Sihillong Teer games are completely legal and regulated by Meghalaya government.

