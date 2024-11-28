Mumbai, November 28: Polo Ground in Shillong hosts one of Meghalaya's most unique and exciting lottery games, Shillong Teer. The Shillong Teer Results for today, November 28, 2024, will be declared for several games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. These results will be available online, and players can check the winning numbers along with the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and is played in two rounds, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Each round determines the winning numbers based on the number of arrows hitting the target. The Shillong Teer result for today will be updated on the official website, or participants can scroll down to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which will be updated after the completion of each round. Shillong Teer Results Today, November 27 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 95

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 84

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Teer Result on November 28, 2024: Where and How To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer results for November 28, 2024, including the winning numbers and result chart, visit any of the official websites dedicated to the game. You can find the results on meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, and teerresults.com. Once on the website, look for the section labelled "Shillong Teer Result for November 28, 2024," where you will find the winning numbers for both the Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer, as well as results for Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The results will be displayed for both Round 1 and Round 2 of the game, showing the numbers determined by the archers' target hits. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. The game is legal as it is regulated under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax Act, which authorizes the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) to organise it. Played in two rounds each day, participants place bets on numbers between 0 to 99, predicting which number will be the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. In Round 1, archers shoot arrows at a target, and the number of arrows hitting the target determines the winning number for that round. The same process is repeated in Round 2.

