The National Bulletin, News Website Registered under the News TNB Private Limited has featured under the Google top stories and Google news section this week, this is the biggest achievement of this website, it is beating top publications of India.

Directors of TNB Mr. Syed Mashkur Hussain and Nazia Mashkur Hussain say, Delhi/NCR-based The National Bulletin was registered on 22 April 2021 and we are delighted to announce that we are making the no. 1 news website in India and it's all because of our news readers and our multi-talented team. On behalf of the organization, we would like to extend my utmost gratitude to all.

The National Bulletin brings you news in the fields prominently but not limited to Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Business, and Sports. We know people want credible journalism amidst umpteen noise and we’re here to deliver that. The National Bulletin stands out in terms of its independent voice and coverage. We believe that well-read people bring out the best changes that the world seeks, and we’re on a mission to be the ultimate destination for Information and Knowledge-Starving Folks. Our vision is to be the News leader at the Digital Forefront.

We believe in bringing a real change and telling stories that speak volumes. We target the readers who are looking for concise, credible, and crucial pieces of information.

You can follow The National Bulletin’s Facebook Page, Twitter, and Instagram handle to get your daily dose of desired information with a mere scroll. We are here to bring a revolution in the Digital Media Industry with our unconventional, courageous, and accurate articulations. With our YouTube Channel, TNB caters to audiences who want to be informed and aware of things happening around them, and sometimes we take them along with us for rides, adventures, and exploring places we believe you’d appreciate.

About TNB:

