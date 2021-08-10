While he may only be 25 years old, Nicholas Messina has already achieved extraordinary success, and has helped others do the same. To date, he has helped over 1,500 people around the world generate income online that has unlocked their financial freedom.

Hailing from Florida, Nicholas virtually worked every single job imaginable. He switched from job to job looking for something that would get him excited and motivated and become something he would enjoy doing. He considers all of them as being instrumental in developing a helpful perspective on the world.

Overcoming obstacles along his path to success involved leveraging the power of technology to create an income with no ceiling. Seeing what technology has been able to do for him ignited his passion for showing others how they can use it to create online income as he did.

Far from going along with the crowd, Nicholas first switched majors in college from following a medical path to one of marketing. Although he completed his AA degree, he decided to drop out 30 credits short of getting his bachelor’s degree. In his mind, he already had all of the skillsets he needed.

He would soon learn that regardless of what his skills were, every employer wanted to start him at $30,000/year. He couldn't believe that his skills were not being seen for what they were truly worth. No matter how determined he was while working for someone else, he was simply unable to get the value of income he wanted. This would lead to Nicholas turning to become financially sovereign by being his own boss.

With there being no limit to what was achievable, Nicholas decided to embark on the path of entrepreneurship. What he did was scale a successful video marketing company. This led him to fall in love with the idea of marketing items that have the power to empower others. Out of this passion came iGenius Global.

What iGenius does is help people make, manage, and save their money using a specially designed system. By all accounts, it appears like Nicholas has designed a system that does exactly that. iGenius is currently helping people located in over 19 countries while being centered with its impact in Florida.

Looking ahead, Nicholas wants to do everything he can to shatter all barriers and roadblocks millennials are currently facing in society. Simply put, he wants to make college degrees obsolete. As long as someone has essential skillsets for success, he believes they can do anything and should get paid according to those skills.

Nicholas promises to never stop until he can teach as many people around the world as he can how to generate income online and become financially free, without limits. When asked what his advice would be to aspiring entrepreneurs, Nicholas says to “Determine your why. That will help you achieve your goals in a business.”

Another piece of advice he believes is critical to follow is that you have to be in the right vehicle if you want to unlock immense financial freedom. He believes that you may be working hard in whatever job you choose but if you are in the wrong vehicle then you are simply wasting your time. This is because there will always be a ceiling that will not meet the expectations and vision you have.

Nicholas has achieved great success with iGenius Global and is focused on helping as many others as possible to unlock their financial freedom. He believes that as long as you are driven by your why, you will open the floodgates of success.