New Delhi, February 28: Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness a wet and windy start to March. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said there is a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea, which will intensify over the region in the coming days.

“This system will move west-northwestwards and under its influence, a low pressure system is likely to form during the next 48 hours. This low pressure system will cause fairly widespread light to moderate intensity rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning with gusting winds over Andaman and Nicobar islands, south Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during March 2 and 3,” the IMD’s latest forecast said. Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions To Persist In North-West India; Wet Spell Over North-East States

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday and is forecast to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from Sunday to Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely over isolated places in the Nicobar Islands on Sunday and Monday. Weather Forecast: Delhi, Adjoining Areas Wake Up To Rain; Yellow Alert for Heavy Snowfall Issued in Higher Areas of Himachal Pradesh

The Met office has warned of isolated very heavy rain spells (115 to 204mm in 24 hours) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on March 3. With wind speeds likely to go upto 60km/hr along southeast Bay of Bengal till March 3, the fishmen have been warned against venturing into this part of the sea. The low pressure system is expected to move over Sri Lanka later in the week.

Over north India, with a fresh western disturbance approaching, scattered snow or rain is forecast along the western Himalayan regions till Wednesday. Hailstorm and light rain were reported over Punjab, Haryana during the weekend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2022 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).